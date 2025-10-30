Reach Resources Advances Murchison South Gold Project with Promising Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Reach Resources Limited ( (AU:RR1) ).

Reach Resources Limited has made significant progress in its Murchison South Gold Project during the September 2025 quarter. The company has completed essential environmental and heritage surveys, with no significant impediments found for future mine development. They are advancing their scoping study, which includes pit optimization and metallurgical test work, showing promising gold recovery rates. The company plans to commence a 5,000-meter infill drilling program in mid-November to increase resource confidence and reduce project risk. This progress positions Reach Resources favorably in the mining sector, potentially enhancing their operational capabilities and stakeholder confidence.

More about Reach Resources Limited

Reach Resources Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects. Their primary project is the Murchison South Gold Project located in Paynes Find, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,876,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.74M

