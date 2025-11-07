R&D Computer Co., Ltd. Achieves Compliance with Prime Market Standards

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from R&D Computer Co. Ltd. ( (JP:3924) ) is now available.

R&D Computer Co., Ltd. announced its compliance with the listing maintenance standards of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market as of September 30, 2025. After initially failing to meet the market capitalization of tradable shares requirement, the company implemented strategic initiatives to achieve compliance. This compliance underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term.

More about R&D Computer Co. Ltd.

R&D Computer Co., Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing and providing computer-related products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to maintaining its status on the Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 46,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.3B

