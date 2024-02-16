RCM Technologies Incentivizes Leadership with Performance Stock Plan

Rcm Technologies (RCMT) has released an update.

RCM Technologies, Inc. has awarded Bradley S. Vizi, its Executive Chairman and President, 250,000 performance stock units that will vest over four years based on the achievement of specific performance goals. Each year, between 2024 and 2027, Vizi could earn from 25,000 to a maximum of 62,500 units depending on the company’s performance. The deal includes provisions for faster vesting if a company takeover occurs or in the event of Vizi’s death or disability.

