RC Fornax Hosts MP Visit to Highlight Defence and Economic Contributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RC Fornax plc ( (GB:RCFX) ) has shared an announcement.

RC Fornax plc recently hosted Claire Hazelgrove MP at its Bristol headquarters, showcasing its commitment to supporting UK defence and economic growth. The visit highlighted the company’s efforts to scale operations, create high-skilled jobs, and support veterans, aligning with government objectives on cost-effectiveness and innovation in defence procurement. The engagement underscores RC Fornax’s role in strengthening the SME supply chain and its investment in local talent and partnerships.

More about RC Fornax plc

RC Fornax PLC is a UK-based engineering consultancy specializing in high-impact work package solutions for critical military platforms. Founded in 2021 by RAF veterans, the company is committed to improving project efficiencies and driving value for money in the UK defence sector.

Average Trading Volume: 161,925

Find detailed analytics on RCFX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue