RBR Group Proposes Share Consolidation to Enhance Capital Structure

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has shared an update.

RBR Group Ltd has announced a proposed consolidation of its issued capital on a thirty-for-one basis, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This move aims to create a more effective capital structure and attract a broader range of investors by reducing the number of shares and options in circulation, while maintaining proportional shareholder interests.

More about RBR Group Ltd

RBR Group Ltd operates in the skilled labor industry, providing labor solutions to various sites. The company is focused on delivering skilled labor efficiently and effectively, catering to a wide range of market needs.

Current Market Cap: A$3.44M

