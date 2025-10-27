RBR Group Poised for Growth as Mozambique LNG Project Resumes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) is now available.

RBR Group Limited stands to benefit significantly from the lifting of force majeure on the Mozambique LNG project by TotalEnergies, marking a major reactivation phase for the region’s LNG developments. This move is expected to accelerate construction and workforce mobilization, presenting substantial opportunities for RBR’s core services in workforce accommodation, labour services, and project logistics, thereby enhancing its market position and offering potential value to shareholders and local communities.

More about RBR Group Ltd

RBR Group Limited is a specialist in camp supply, labour services, and training, strategically positioned in the LNG sector. The company provides training, labour hire, and camp infrastructure solutions, particularly in Mozambique, where it is the only ASX-listed company with direct exposure to LNG developments.

Current Market Cap: A$3.44M

