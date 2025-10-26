RBR Group Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has shared an announcement.

RBR Group Ltd has announced a security consolidation, affecting its ordinary fully paid securities and options expiring in November 2027. This consolidation is set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from November 28, 2025, with the record date on December 1, 2025, and issue date on December 8, 2025. The consolidation has received the necessary security holder approval, which was determined on November 26, 2025. This move is expected to impact the company’s market positioning by potentially enhancing the value of its securities for stakeholders.

RBR Group Ltd operates in the financial sector, focusing on securities and investment products. The company is known for its ordinary fully paid securities and options, with a market focus on providing investment opportunities through the Australian Securities Exchange.

Current Market Cap: A$3.44M

