RBR Group Ltd Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has issued an announcement.

RBR Group Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, at the West Australian Golf Club. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, approval of a mandate to issue equity securities, ratification of prior share issues, and a consolidation of the company’s issued capital. These resolutions, particularly the capital consolidation and equity issuance, could significantly impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder value.

