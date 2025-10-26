RBR Group Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) just unveiled an update.

RBR Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 November 2025 at The West Australian Golf Club. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with all relevant materials available online. The meeting will address important resolutions, and any changes to arrangements will be communicated via the ASX and the company’s website.

More about RBR Group Ltd

RBR Group Limited operates in the skilled labor delivery industry, focusing on providing skilled labor to various sites. The company is based in Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX: RBR.

Current Market Cap: A$3.44M

Find detailed analytics on RBR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue