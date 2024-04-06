RBC Names Interim CFO Amid Conduct Investigation

Royal Bank Of Canada (TSE:RY) has released an update.

The Royal Bank of Canada has appointed Katherine Gibson as the Interim Chief Financial Officer following the termination of former CFO Nadine Ahn due to a breach of the company’s code of conduct involving an undisclosed personal relationship. The internal investigation, supported by external legal counsel, confirmed this misconduct did not affect RBC’s financial statements, strategic direction, or business performance. Gibson, a long-standing RBC veteran with 22 years at the bank, is recognized for her analytical skills and governance expertise.

