RBB Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Rbb Bancorp ( (RBB) ) just unveiled an update.

RBB Bancorp reported an 8.7% increase in net income to $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, driven by core earnings growth and lower credit costs. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns. The quarter saw a decrease in nonperforming assets and an increase in net interest margin, indicating improved financial health and operational efficiency. The effective tax rate decreased due to changes in California tax law, further boosting net income.

The most recent analyst rating on (RBB) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rbb Bancorp stock, see the RBB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RBB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RBB is a Neutral.

RBB Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with moderate growth and profitability. The technical analysis suggests weak momentum, but the valuation is fair with a good dividend yield. The earnings call provided mixed insights, with strong loan growth but also highlighted risks such as increased criticized assets and higher expenses.

More about Rbb Bancorp

RBB Bancorp, operating through its subsidiaries Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company, is a financial institution providing banking and asset management services. The company focuses on serving the banking needs of businesses and individuals, with a particular emphasis on loan and deposit services.

Average Trading Volume: 59,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $303.8M

