RBB Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, primarily serving Asian-centric communities with a range of banking services through its subsidiary, Royal Business Bank. In the third quarter of 2025, RBB Bancorp reported an 8.7% increase in net income to $10.1 million, alongside a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The company saw improvements in several key financial metrics, including a rise in net interest margin to 2.98% and a decrease in nonperforming assets by 11% to $54.3 million. Additionally, the company repurchased $12.5 million in common stock and experienced growth in loans held for investment by $67.9 million. Looking forward, RBB Bancorp’s management remains focused on core earnings growth and credit stabilization, positioning the company for continued financial health and shareholder value.

