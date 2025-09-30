RBA Holds Steady: Interest Rate Unchanged at 3.60%

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained its interest rate at 3.60%, unchanged from the previous rate. This stability in the interest rate reflects a consistent monetary policy stance.

The actual interest rate decision was in line with analyst estimates, suggesting no immediate surprises for the market. This steady rate is likely to support financial and real estate sectors, as borrowing costs remain predictable. The market impact is expected to be short-term, focusing on sentiment rather than altering long-term policy expectations.

