RaySearch Expands Proton Therapy Capabilities at Stanford Health Care

RaySearch Laboratories AB ( ($SE:RAY.B) ) just unveiled an update.

RaySearch Laboratories AB has secured an additional order for its RayStation software to enhance proton therapy at Stanford Health Care. This order will support advanced proton arc therapy, including upright treatments, and integrate with the Mevion FIT system. This collaboration with Stanford Health Care, Mevion, and Leo Cancer Care exemplifies the integration of hardware, software, and clinical expertise to advance cancer treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:RAY.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK241.00 price target.

RaySearch Laboratories AB is a medical technology company specializing in innovative software solutions for cancer treatment. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare oncology information system, along with RayIntelligence and RayCommand. RaySearch’s software is used in over 1,100 clinics across 47 countries, and the company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

