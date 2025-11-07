Rayonier Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Rayonier Inc. ( (RYN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rayonier Inc. presented to its investors.

Rayonier Inc. is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with significant holdings in the U.S. South and Pacific Northwest, specializing in timberland management and real estate development.

In its third quarter of 2025, Rayonier Inc. reported a net income of $43.2 million, or $0.28 per share, on revenues of $177.5 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year. The company also achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $114.3 million, indicating strong operational performance.

Key highlights from the report include a substantial increase in real estate segment sales, driven by several significant transactions, and a notable improvement in the Southern Timber segment due to increased harvest volumes. However, the Pacific Northwest Timber segment saw a decline in Adjusted EBITDA due to reduced harvest volumes. Additionally, Rayonier completed the sale of its New Zealand joint venture interest and announced a merger with PotlatchDeltic, expected to close in early 2026.

Looking ahead, Rayonier’s management anticipates full-year Adjusted EBITDA to meet or exceed the higher end of its prior guidance, despite some challenges in the timber segments. The upcoming merger with PotlatchDeltic is expected to enhance shareholder value and strengthen the company’s position in the land resources sector.

