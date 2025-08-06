Raymond Limited Reports Stable First Quarter Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Raymond Limited ( (IN:RAYMOND) ) has issued an update.

Raymond Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, reporting a stable quarterly performance. The board of directors approved these results during their meeting, which reflects the company’s steady operational capabilities amidst market challenges. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it underscores Raymond’s resilience and strategic positioning in the textile industry.

More about Raymond Limited

Raymond Limited operates in the textile industry, primarily known for its production of fabrics and garments. The company focuses on both domestic and international markets, offering a diverse range of products including suiting fabrics, apparel, and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 165,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 41.97B INR

For detailed information about RAYMOND stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue