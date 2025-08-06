Raymond Limited Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Raymond Limited ( (IN:RAYMOND) ) has issued an update.

Raymond Limited’s Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This announcement, following the board meeting, highlights the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in financial reporting.

More about Raymond Limited

Raymond Limited operates in the textile industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of fabrics, garments, and apparel. The company is known for its high-quality textiles and has a significant presence in the Indian market, catering to both domestic and international customers.

Average Trading Volume: 165,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 41.97B INR

For an in-depth examination of RAYMOND stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue