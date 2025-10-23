Raymond James Financial Reports Record Fiscal 2025 Results

Raymond James Financial ( (RJF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Raymond James Financial presented to its investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company offering private client group, capital markets, asset management, and banking services, with total client assets reaching $1.73 trillion. The company recently reported record financial results for the fiscal year 2025, including annual net revenues of $14.07 billion and net income of $2.13 billion. Key highlights include a 10% increase in client assets under administration and a 15% rise in assets in fee-based accounts. The company also returned over $1.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Raymond James Financial’s Private Client Group, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segments all reported record revenues, with significant growth in asset management fees and investment banking revenues. The bank segment also saw a 12% increase in net loans. As the company enters fiscal 2026, it is well-positioned with strong client asset levels and a robust investment banking pipeline, supported by strategic investments in technology and AI to enhance service delivery.

