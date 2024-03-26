Rave Restaurant Group Welcomes New CFO Jay Rooney

Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE) has provided an update.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has appointed the seasoned finance expert, Mr. Jay Rooney, as their new Chief Financial Officer. Rooney, with an impressive background at Dickey’s Capital Group and Brinker International, brings a wealth of experience in finance, accounting, and multi-unit restaurant operations to the role. He holds advanced degrees in Business Administration and Economics and steps into his new position with an annual base salary of $225,000, plus potential bonuses and benefits under the Company’s incentive plans. His appointment, free from any conflict of interest or familial ties to the company’s board, is part of an at-will employment agreement that includes standard executive clauses.

