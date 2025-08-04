RattanIndia’s NeoSky Partners with Karnataka Government for Drone Security Initiative

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited ( (IN:RTNINDIA) ) has shared an announcement.

RattanIndia Enterprises’ subsidiary, NeoSky India Limited, has partnered with the Karnataka Government to enhance security through drone deployment. This collaboration includes supplying drones to the Kalaburagi district administration and the Karnataka Police, with plans to provide 60 additional Tavas drones. NeoSky’s drones, such as the Nimble-I and NS01, are equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities. The partnership reflects NeoSky’s commitment to supporting India’s security needs and fostering local innovation. Additionally, NeoSky is expanding its drone training initiatives, aiming to equip 500 youth from the Kalaburagi district with DGCA-approved drone pilot licenses, thereby preparing them for future tech-driven job opportunities.

More about RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited operates in the drone industry through its subsidiary NeoSky India Limited. NeoSky is a full-stack drone company with expertise in drone training, research and development, manufacturing, and services. It collaborates with various security agencies and holds licenses for drone manufacturing and pilot training.

Average Trading Volume: 1,379,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 74.13B INR

