RattanIndia Enterprises Concludes 15th AGM with Key Resolutions Passed

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited ( (IN:RTNINDIA) ) has provided an update.

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited announced the successful conclusion of its 15th Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed with the requisite majority. The meeting included the adoption of financial statements, re-appointment of directors and auditors, and the appointment of new secretarial auditors, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to robust governance and strategic oversight.

More about RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited operates in the diversified industries sector, offering a range of products and services. The company focuses on various market segments, including energy, technology, and financial services, aiming to leverage its expertise across these domains.

Average Trading Volume: 1,001,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 72.29B INR

