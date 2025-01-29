Rathbones Reduces Stake in abrdn European Logistics

Invest with Confidence:
The latest announcement is out from abrdn European Logistics Income PLC ( (GB:ASLI) ).
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and its affiliates, including Rathbones Asset Management Limited and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited, have reduced their holdings in abrdn European Logistics Income plc, a UK-based logistics investment firm. This change in voting rights, from a previous position of 7.3393% down to 4.9946%, indicates a significant divestment in the company’s shares, potentially impacting its market influence and stakeholder confidence.
More about abrdn European Logistics Income PLC
YTD Price Performance: 2.38%
Average Trading Volume: 1,047,903
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £248.1M
