Rathbones Reduces Stake in abrdn European Logistics

The latest announcement is out from abrdn European Logistics Income PLC ( (GB:ASLI) ).

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and its affiliates, including Rathbones Asset Management Limited and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited, have reduced their holdings in abrdn European Logistics Income plc, a UK-based logistics investment firm. This change in voting rights, from a previous position of 7.3393% down to 4.9946%, indicates a significant divestment in the company’s shares, potentially impacting its market influence and stakeholder confidence.

More about abrdn European Logistics Income PLC

YTD Price Performance: 2.38%

Average Trading Volume: 1,047,903

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £248.1M

