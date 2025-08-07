RateGain Announces Financial Results and Board Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:RATEGAIN) ).

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and the appointment of RMG & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor for a five-year term. Additionally, the company reported the resignation of Mr. EC RajaKumar Konduru as a Non-Executive Independent Director and the appointment of Mr. Aakrit Ajay Kumar Vaish as an Additional Independent Director. These changes led to the reconstitution of several board committees, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and operational framework.

More about RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. operates in the travel technology industry, providing software solutions and services that cater to the needs of travel and hospitality sectors. The company focuses on offering innovative products to enhance the operational efficiency and market reach of its clients within the travel industry.

Average Trading Volume: 40,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 51.91B INR

