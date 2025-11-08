Rashi Peripherals Releases Investor Presentation for Q2 & H1 FY26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rashi Peripherals Limited ( (IN:RPTECH) ) has provided an announcement.

Rashi Peripherals Limited has released an investor presentation for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, which is available on their website. This presentation is part of their earnings call for analysts and investors, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

More about Rashi Peripherals Limited

Rashi Peripherals Limited operates in the technology distribution industry, focusing on providing a wide range of IT products and solutions. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is known for its extensive distribution network and partnerships with leading technology brands.

Average Trading Volume: 19,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 22.1B INR

