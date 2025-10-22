RAS Technology Holdings Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from RAS Technology Holdings Limited ( (AU:RTH) ) is now available.

RAS Technology Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025, at Hotel Kurrajong in Barton, ACT. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s financial report, the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of Mr. Andrew Twaits as a director, and the approval of granting LTIP Rights to Mr. Gary Crispe. These resolutions, particularly the election of a new director and the approval of incentive plans, could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

