RareX Limited Reports High-Grade Gallium Discoveries at Cummins Range

RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has provided an announcement.

RareX Limited has announced significant results from its ongoing gallium re-assay program at the Cummins Range Project. The new data confirms the presence of high-grade gallium mineralisation, which is consistent with rare earth and scandium enrichment across the deposit. These findings enhance the project’s potential as a multi-element resource, with gallium emerging as a potential co-product alongside rare earths. The results strengthen RareX’s confidence in the continuity and economic viability of the mineralisation, potentially positioning the company as a key player in the rare earth sector.

RareX Limited is an Australian company operating in the rare earths industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements, gallium, and scandium. The company is primarily engaged in the Cummins Range Project located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, which is known for its rich deposits of rare earths and associated minerals.

