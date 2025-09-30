RareX Limited Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has issued an update.

RareX Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. This statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations. The release of this statement signifies RareX’s commitment to maintaining high governance standards, which could positively impact stakeholder trust and the company’s industry positioning.

More about RareX Limited

RareX Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements, which are crucial for various high-tech and clean energy applications.

Average Trading Volume: 4,338,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$25.26M

Learn more about REE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue