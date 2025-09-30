RareX Limited Emphasizes Commitment to Corporate Governance in FY2025 Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) just unveiled an update.

RareX Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement for FY2025, emphasizing its commitment to good governance practices aligned with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. The statement outlines the roles and responsibilities of the Board and management, highlighting the Board’s ultimate responsibility for the company’s strategic direction while delegating day-to-day management to the Managing Director. The governance framework aims to ensure transparency, legal compliance, and effective risk management, benefiting all stakeholders.

RareX Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company is committed to enhancing corporate social responsibility and improving company performance through effective corporate governance.

