RareX Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

The latest update is out from RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ).

RareX Limited has announced the application for quotation of 681,818 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code REE. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s liquidity and market presence, which may positively impact its stakeholders by increasing the availability of its shares for trading.

More about RareX Limited

RareX Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company primarily deals with the extraction and production of these critical minerals, which are essential for various high-tech and green energy applications.

Average Trading Volume: 6,872,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$39.41M

