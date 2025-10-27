Rapport Therapeutics’ New Study on RAP-219: A Potential Game-Changer for Epilepsy Treatment

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. ((RAPP)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a new clinical study titled ‘An Open-label, Long-term Study Evaluating RAP-219 in Adult Participants With Refractory Onset Seizures.’ The primary objective is to assess the long-term safety and antiseizure efficacy of RAP-219 in adults with refractory focal epilepsy, a condition characterized by seizures that are difficult to control with existing treatments.

The study will test RAP-219, an experimental drug designed to reduce seizure frequency in patients with refractory focal epilepsy. Participants will initially receive a 0.125 mg capsule daily for three days, followed by a 0.25 mg tablet daily for 28 days, and then a 0.75 mg tablet daily for the remainder of the treatment period.

This Phase 2 interventional study will use a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This straightforward design aims to provide clear insights into the drug’s effectiveness and safety over an extended period.

The study is set to begin on October 8, 2025, with the primary completion date yet to be determined. The most recent update was submitted on October 17, 2025, indicating that the study is in its initial stages and not yet recruiting participants.

For investors, this study represents a significant development for Rapport Therapeutics, potentially boosting their market position if RAP-219 proves effective. The outcome could influence investor sentiment and stock performance, especially in the competitive epilepsy treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

