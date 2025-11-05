Rapid7 Inc. Reports Modest Growth in Q3 2025

Rapid7 Inc. ( (RPD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rapid7 Inc. presented to its investors.

Rapid7 Inc., a prominent player in the cybersecurity sector, specializes in threat detection and exposure management, providing integrated security solutions to over 11,000 global customers.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Rapid7 reported a modest increase in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and total revenue, both rising by 2% year-over-year. The company also announced the appointment of Rafe Brown as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025, succeeding Tim Adams.

Key financial highlights include a total revenue of $218 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $37 million. The company’s net cash from operating activities stood at $38 million, with a free cash flow of $30 million. Rapid7’s strategic initiatives, such as an expanded partnership with Microsoft and the introduction of AI-generated risk intelligence, underscore its commitment to enhancing its security operations platform.

Despite a slight decline in GAAP operating income and net income compared to the previous year, Rapid7 continues to focus on strategic growth and innovation. The company’s recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for the seventh consecutive year highlights its industry leadership.

Looking ahead, Rapid7’s management remains optimistic about capitalizing on the growing demand for integrated security solutions, with expectations for steady ARR and revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and technological advancements.

