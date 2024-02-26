Rapid Dose Therapeutics Boosts Funding with Private Placement

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp (TSE:DOSE) has released an update.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. successfully secured $200,000 in the latest round of equity private placement financing, reaching a total of $1.3 million raised toward a goal of $7 million. Investors received units comprising common shares and purchase warrants, with the company also providing commissions and agent warrants to the facilitating agent. These funds will bolster research and development, capital expansion, and provide working capital for the Canadian biotech firm.

