Rapid Critical Metals Appoints John Poynton as Chairman Amid Board Restructuring

Rapid Critical Metals Limited has announced the appointment of John Poynton AO as the new Independent Non-Executive Chairman, pending approval at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. This strategic leadership change is expected to bolster the company’s growth ambitions in the silver exploration sector, with Poynton’s extensive experience in corporate, investment, and mining sectors seen as a valuable asset. Additionally, current Chairman Rick Anthon will transition to an Independent Non-Executive Director role, and Dan Smith has resigned from the board, marking a significant board restructuring.

Rapid Critical Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on silver exploration and production. The company is listed on the ASX and aims to become a leading player in the silver market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,974,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.71M

