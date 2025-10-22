Rapid Critical Metals Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Armada Metals Ltd. ( (AU:RCM) ) has shared an announcement.

Rapid Critical Metals Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on November 24, 2025, at Baker McKenzie’s office in Sydney. This meeting will address resolutions outlined in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum, which shareholders are encouraged to review thoroughly to make informed voting decisions.

More about Armada Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 9,974,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.71M

