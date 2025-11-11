Ranger Energy Services Reports Q3 2025 Results and Acquisition

Ranger Energy Services ( (RNGR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ranger Energy Services presented to its investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is a prominent provider of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services within the U.S. oil and gas industry, facilitating operations throughout the lifecycle of a well.

Ranger Energy Services reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant acquisition of American Well Services and strategic capital returns amidst a challenging market environment.

The company completed the acquisition of American Well Services, enhancing its scale and capabilities in the Permian Basin. Despite a 16% year-over-year revenue decline to $128.9 million and a drop in net income to $1.2 million, Ranger maintained a strong liquidity position with $116.7 million. The company also repurchased 667,500 shares, returning $15.6 million to shareholders year-to-date.

Ranger’s strategic initiatives include the introduction of the ECHO rig, an electric hybrid rig aimed at reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency. The acquisition of AWS is expected to create further value by integrating high-spec rigs and leveraging customer consolidation trends.

Looking ahead, Ranger Energy Services remains focused on leveraging its strategic positioning and operational strengths to navigate market fluctuations and deliver value to shareholders, supported by its robust balance sheet and innovative service offerings.

