Range Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Range Resources ( (RRC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Range Resources presented to its investors.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company primarily operating in the Appalachian region of the United States. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and liquids properties.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Range Resources reported significant growth in revenues and net income compared to the same period last year. The company highlighted increased sales of natural gas, NGLs, and oil, alongside a notable derivative fair value income.

Key financial metrics from the report include a total revenue of $748.5 million for the quarter, up from $615.1 million in the previous year, and a net income of $144.3 million, a substantial increase from $50.7 million. The company also reported a basic net income per share of $0.61, compared to $0.21 in the same quarter of the previous year. Range Resources managed to reduce its liabilities, with total liabilities decreasing from $3.4 billion to $3.0 billion.

The company continues to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and optimizing its capital structure. It repurchased a significant amount of its senior notes and reduced its long-term debt, reflecting a strategic approach to managing financial obligations.

Looking ahead, Range Resources remains committed to its operational efficiency and financial discipline. The management’s outlook suggests a focus on leveraging its assets in the Appalachian region to drive growth and shareholder value.

