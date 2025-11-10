Range International Passes All Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Range International Limited ( (AU:RAN) ) has shared an announcement.

Range International Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting held in Sydney. The resolutions included the ratification and approval of various share placements and the issuance of shares in lieu of director fees, which were all decided by poll. This outcome supports the company’s strategic initiatives and potentially strengthens its financial position, impacting its operations and stakeholder interests positively.

Range International Limited is a manufacturer specializing in plastic pallets, utilizing its proprietary ThermoFusion™ technology to produce zero waste, 100% upcycled plastic pallets. The company operates production lines in East Java, Indonesia, and markets its products under the Re>Pal™ brand across Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.24M

