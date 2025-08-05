Ramp Metals Unveils Promising Copper-Zinc Discovery at Rush Target

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ramp Metals Inc ( (TSE:RAMP) ) has shared an announcement.

Ramp Metals Inc. has announced a significant discovery of a copper-zinc VMS system at its Rush target in Saskatchewan, with assay results from 10 out of 20 drill holes confirming substantial mineralization. The discovery is compared to Foran Mining’s McIlvenna Bay deposit, indicating potential for a high-impact VMS system. The company plans further exploration, bolstered by a strong financial position, to advance this discovery and capitalize on favorable copper market conditions.

More about Ramp Metals Inc

Ramp Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets copper and zinc deposits, with a significant focus on volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) systems, particularly in the Saskatchewan region.

Average Trading Volume: 124,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$25.18M

Find detailed analytics on RAMP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

