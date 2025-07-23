Ramelius Withdraws Takeover Bid Following Court Approval of Spartan Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) has shared an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced the withdrawal of its conditional off-market takeover bid for Spartan Resources Limited following the Supreme Court of Western Australia’s approval of a scheme of arrangement between Spartan and its shareholders. This decision allows Spartan shareholders to have their shares acquired under the scheme’s terms, which is expected to be implemented on 31 July 2025. The withdrawal of the takeover bid signifies a strategic shift for Ramelius, as it adapts to the legal developments and market conditions, potentially impacting its future acquisition strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$3.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramelius Resources Limited stock, see the AU:RMS Stock Forecast page.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and production of gold. The company is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker RMS.

Average Trading Volume: 9,478,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.91B

For an in-depth examination of RMS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue