Ramelius Resources Unveils Ambitious 5-Year Gold Production Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) just unveiled an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced a fully funded 5-year gold production outlook, aiming to become a 500,000oz gold producer by FY30. The company plans significant upgrades to its Mt Magnet plant and the construction of Rebecca-Roe, with expectations of substantial free cash flow growth, positioning it as a cost leader and enhancing shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$5.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramelius Resources Limited stock, see the AU:RMS Stock Forecast page.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited is a company in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration, mining, and production of gold. Its market focus includes significant operations at sites such as Mt Magnet, Dalgaranga, and Rebecca-Roe, with a strategic emphasis on sustainable production and cost leadership.

YTD Price Performance: 73.87%

Average Trading Volume: 15,261,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.74B

Find detailed analytics on RMS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue