Ramelius Resources Issues New Securities Under Employee Scheme

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) just unveiled an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited announced the issuance of 34,622 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the ASX. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not subject to transfer restrictions, indicating a strategic move to enhance employee engagement and potentially improve operational performance.

Ramelius Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and production of gold. The company is known for its gold mining operations in Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code RMS.

