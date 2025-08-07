Ramelius Resources Issues New Securities Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) just unveiled an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 8,155 fully paid ordinary securities under an employee incentive scheme. This move is part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$3.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramelius Resources Limited stock, see the AU:RMS Stock Forecast page.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is known for its significant contributions to the gold mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 10,179,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.14B

