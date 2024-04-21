Ramelius Resources Hits Gold Production Record

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited reports record gold production of 86,928 ounces at a low AISC of A$1,344/oz for the March 2024 quarter, surpassing guidance and contributing to an upgraded full-year production forecast of 285,000 – 295,000 ounces. With substantial cash and gold reserves, the company anticipates a robust financial position exceeding A$500M by June 2024, marking a potential new annual production record.

