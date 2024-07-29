Ramelius Resources Anticipates Gold Production Boost

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited projects an increased gold production for FY25, forecasting between 270,000 to 300,000 ounces, with significant contributions from the Mt Magnet and Edna May operations. Despite higher all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at Edna May, the company’s overall AISC remains competitive. The firm plans considerable capital expenditure on growth and exploration, with a strategic decision to place Edna May on care and maintenance post stockpile processing due to insufficient project economics for further development.

