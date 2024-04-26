Ramelius MD Sells Shares Amidst Company Growth

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited’s Managing Director, Mark Zeptner, has sold 691,503 shares to meet personal tax obligations, marking his first share sale since 2020. Despite the sale, Zeptner still holds over 4 million shares and nearly 2 million performance rights. Under his leadership, Ramelius has seen a significant increase in market capitalisation from $30 million to $2.3 billion.

