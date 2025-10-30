Ramaco Resources Partners with U.S. Energy Department

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Ramaco Resources announced a significant agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory to advance research and development in rare earth elements and critical minerals. This agreement aims to accelerate the discovery and commercialization of these resources at Ramaco’s Brook Mine in Wyoming, which is believed to contain the largest unconventional rare earth deposit in the U.S. The collaboration will leverage advanced technologies and the expertise of multiple national laboratories to strengthen U.S. competitiveness and enhance domestic mineral security.

Spark’s Take on METC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, METC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial challenges, including declining revenue and profitability, and bearish technical indicators. The valuation is also concerning with a negative P/E ratio. Despite strategic advancements in rare earths, the current financial and market conditions present significant risks.

More about Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, and a developing producer of coal, rare earth, and critical minerals in Wyoming. The company has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and a developing rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Ramaco is also engaged in carbon research and holds numerous intellectual property patents related to advanced carbon products and materials.

Average Trading Volume: 3,592,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.74B

