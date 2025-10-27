Ramaco Resources Establishes Strategic Stockpile Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Ramaco Resources announced its board’s approval to establish a national strategic stockpile of rare earth elements and critical minerals at its Brook Mine facility in Wyoming. This initiative, developed in collaboration with a nationally recognized commodity advisor, aims to position Ramaco as a comprehensive producer of critical minerals in the U.S., addressing supply chain risks and providing secure access to essential materials. The Brook Mine, strategically located with infrastructure access, is expected to enhance Ramaco’s production capabilities and support national security needs by increasing its annual production projection significantly. The stockpile will also offer tolling services for third-party producers, further strengthening the domestic supply chain.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, and a developing producer of coal, rare earth, and critical minerals in Wyoming. The company has active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and a development mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Ramaco also operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to advanced carbon products and materials from coal.

