Rakuten Launches Employee Share Options to Boost Performance

Rakuten Group, Inc. is issuing share options to employees of its subsidiaries, linking compensation to stock performance. This initiative aims to align employee interests with shareholder value, enhance motivation for higher performance, and attract talent in competitive regions. The share options have a staged exercise period to retain staff and further boost long-term corporate value.

