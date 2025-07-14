RAKUS Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Sales Growth in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RAKUS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3923) ) has shared an update.

RAKUS Co., Ltd. reported a steady increase in its monthly sales for June 2025, with consolidated sales reaching 4,782 million yen, marking a year-on-year growth of 126.3%. The company’s cloud business, which includes recurring revenue from services like Raku Raku Seisan and Raku Raku Meisai, showed robust growth, reflecting its strong market position and ongoing demand for cloud solutions. These preliminary figures indicate a positive trend for RAKUS Co., Ltd., suggesting potential benefits for stakeholders as the company continues to expand its footprint in the cloud services sector.

More about RAKUS Co., Ltd.

RAKUS Co., Ltd. operates in the cloud services industry, focusing on providing cloud-based solutions and IT outsourcing services. The company is listed on the Tokyo PRIME stock exchange and is known for its products like Raku Raku Seisan and Raku Raku Meisai, which cater to various business needs.

