RAKUS Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Executive Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from RAKUS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3923) ).

RAKUS Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the payment process for the disposal of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, a decision made during the Board of Directors meeting on June 20, 2025. This move involves the disposal of 1,510 shares at a price of 2,317 yen per share, totaling 3,498,670 yen, and is allocated to one executive officer, indicating a strategic approach to employee compensation and stock management.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3923) stock is a Hold with a Yen2300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RAKUS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3923 Stock Forecast page.

More about RAKUS Co., Ltd.

RAKUS Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector and is listed on the Tokyo PRIME stock exchange. The company focuses on providing innovative IT solutions and services, catering primarily to business clients seeking to enhance their operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 789,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen409.7B

See more insights into 3923 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue